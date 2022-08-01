Biden still testing positive in ‘rebound’ case
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.
In a letter noting the positive test, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician, said Sunday that the president “continues to feel well” and will keep on working from the executive residence while he isolates. Biden tested positive on Saturday, requiring him to cancel travel and in-person events as he isolates for at least five days in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 51-year-old Kansas man was arrested Sunday morning in connection with two fatal overnight shootings in Lawrence after fleeing police and firing on officers during the chase.
Lawrence Police spokeswoman Laura McCabe said in a news release the two shootings were reported early Sunday morning just a few blocks apart in the city that is home to the University of Kansas.
After the chase ended, police arrested Rodney Ericson Marshall of Lawrence on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder.
ELWOOD, Ind. — A young Indiana police officer was killed early Sunday when a man got out of his car during a traffic stop and opened fire, authorities said.
The suspect was caught roughly 30 minutes later after a car chase, state police said.
Noah Shahnavaz, 24, was an officer at the Elwood police department, 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He stopped the driver of a Buick LaCrosse just after 2 a.m.
“For an unknown reason, the suspect exited the Buick and fired multiple rounds, striking the officer at least one time,” state police said.
Shahnavaz was a U.S. Army veteran who had been an Elwood officer for 11 months.
The 42-year-old suspect has a criminal record, which includes a conviction in 2006 for firing a gun at Indianapolis officers, said Andrew Hanna, Madison County’s chief deputy prosecutor.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Seven people were injured early Sunday after a person began shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando, police said.
Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith told reporters the shooting occurred during a fight that started around 2:22 a.m. near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue. All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.
Smith said authorities do not yet have a suspect in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.