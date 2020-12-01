BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that the military alliance is grappling with a dilemma over its future in Afghanistan, as the United States starts pulling troops out while attacks by the Taliban and extremist groups mount.
More than 17 years after taking the lead on international security efforts in Afghanistan, NATO now has around 11,000 troops from dozens of nations there helping to train and advise the national security forces. Most of the personnel are from Europe and other NATO partner countries.
But the alliance relies heavily on the United States armed forces for air support, transport and logistics. European allies would struggle even to leave the country without U.S. help, and President Donald Trump’s decision to pull almost half the U.S. troops out by mid-January leaves NATO in a bind.
“We face a difficult dilemma. Whether to leave, and risk that Afghanistan becomes once again a safe haven for international terrorists. Or stay, and risk a longer mission, with renewed violence,” Stoltenberg told reporters on the eve of a videoconference between NATO foreign ministers.
Under a peace deal between the United States and the Taliban — without the involvement of other NATO allies or the Afghan government — all foreign troops should leave Afghanistan by May 1 if security conditions on the ground permit.
“Whatever path we choose, it is important that we do so together, in a coordinated and deliberate way,” Stoltenberg said, on the eve of a videoconference between NATO foreign ministers where the organization’s most ambitious operation ever will be high on the agenda.
Trump’s unilateral decision to leave only 2,500 U.S. troops with the mission had allied military planners scrambling, as they tried to work out whether NATO could continue to operate in Kabul, and other major cities. NATO diplomats say that for now they have enough “enablers” to get the job done.
Kushner to travel to Saudi Arabia
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will travel to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week as part of negotiations to end a longtime boycott of Qatar.
Kushner, along with Mideast envoy Avi Berkowitz and former special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, will try to negotiate with Gulf leaders over the dispute, a White House official said.
Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut ties to Qatar in June 2017 as part of a wider political dispute over Doha’s support of Islamists, its relationship with Iran and other matters. The four countries also launched an economic boycott, stopping Qatar Airways flights from using their airspace, closing off the small country’s sole land border with Saudi Arabia and blocking its ships from using their ports.
Mexico sets $11.5B infrastructure fund
MEXICO CITY — Mexico announced another round of 29 private and public infrastructure projects Monday worth about $11.5 billion which are expected to break ground by the end of 2021.
The majority of the plans are for highways, energy and water projects. The announcement is similar to a roughly $14 billion package of 39 building works announced in October.
The plans are intended to help kickstart Mexico’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as to fill longstanding gaps in transportation and energy infrastructure.
The largest single plan announced Monday is a $2.35 billion liquified natural gas terminal to be built in Baja California by IENOVA, a subsidiary of the U.S. company Sempra Energy.
Macron allies rewriting
police-filming law
PARIS — Lawmakers from French President Emmanuel Macron’s party will rewrite the most criticized article of a proposed security law, involving a measure aimed at banning the publication of images of police officers with intent to cause them harm.
The move comes after tens of thousands of protesters marched Saturday in Paris and across the country to reject the draft law.
In an apparent effort to quell criticism, the head of Macron’s party at the National Assembly, Christophe Castaner, said Monday “there is a need to clarify the measure.”
“We are going to propose a new, complete rewrite of the article 24,” he added.
Scotland’s leader to push for secession
LONDON — Scotland’s leader said Monday that she hopes to hold an independence referendum as soon as next year, setting up a political showdown with a U.K. government that refuses to countenance another secession vote.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would campaign in the May 2021 Scottish Parliament election for a mandate to hold a vote on independence “in the early part of the new parliament,” which will run from 2021 to 2025.
In a speech to a conference of her Scottish National Party — held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic — Sturgeon said Scotland had a right to choose independence, “if a majority of us want it.”
“That inalienable right of self-determination cannot, and will not, be subject to a Westminster veto,” she said, referring to the U.K. government in London.
Scotland voted to remain in the U.K. by a margin of 55%-45% in a 2014 independence referendum that was billed as a once-in-a-generation event.