PORTLAND, Ore. — Intense. Prolonged. Record-breaking. Unprecedented. Abnormal. Dangerous.
That’s how the National Weather Service described the historic heat wave that is hitting the Pacific Northwest, pushing daytime temperatures into the triple digits and breaking all-time high temperature records in places unaccustomed to such extreme heat. Portland, Ore., reached 110 degrees on Sunday, breaking the all-time temperature record of 108, which was set just a day earlier.
Records were being broken across the region, and the sizzling temperatures were expected to get even hotter today.
Cardi B’s baby bump revealed at BET Awards
NEW YORK — Like Beyoncé did at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Cardi B debuted her baby bump during a performance at the BET Awards.
The rapper — performing alongside husband Offset as well as Quavo and Takeoff of Migos — worked the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, introducing her baby bump to the world. They performed “Type (Expletive)” from Migos’ recently released album “Culture III.”
The show was being hosted by actor Taraji P. Henson, who said the BET Awards will celebrate “the year of the Black women.” The event included more epic performers, including Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., DaBaby, DJ Khaled and Jazmine Sullivan.
Survey: Gas prices up
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks to $3.15 per gallon, industry analyst Trilby Lundberg, of the Lundberg Survey, said Sunday.
The average price of diesel in the survey was $3.27 per gallon, up 2 cents from two weeks earlier.