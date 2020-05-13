Key Putin aide hospitalized with coronavirus
MOSCOW — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, the latest in a series of setbacks for President Vladimir Putin as Russia struggles to contain the growing outbreak.
Also infected was Peskov’s wife, Olympic ice dancing champion Tatyana Navka. Peskov, 52, has been Putin’s spokesman since 2008 but began working with him in the early 2000s.
Russia has reported more than 232,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 2,100 virus-related deaths as of Tuesday. On Tuesday, health officials once again reported almost 11,000 new infections.
Russian-made ventilators suspected in hospital fires
MOSCOW — Russian health officials on Tuesday announced an investigation into the safety of ventilators at two hospitals, where fires in intensive care units for coronavirus patients killed six people over the past four days.
A fire Tuesday morning at St. George Hospital in St. Petersburg killed five coronavirus patients who were on ventilators. On Saturday, another fire broke out in the Spasokukotsky Hospital in Moscow and killed one patient. Both hospitals have been recently repurposed for treating coronavirus patients and in both, faulty ventilators were reported to have caused the fire.
Dr. Valery Strizheletsky, head of St. George Hospital, said a Russian-made ventilator in an ICU caught fire right in front of another doctor. The brand new machine was installed in the unit just 10 days ago.
Arrest made in death of American hiking in Australia 30 years ago
BRISBANE, Australia — More than 30 years after American mathematician Scott Johnson died after falling off a cliff in Sydney, a man has been charged with his death in an apparent gay hate crime that police believe was one of many over several decades in Australia’s largest city.
New South Wales state police said Tuesday that a 49-year-old man whom they did not name has been charged with murdering the 27-year-old Johnson in 1988.
They said the man was arrested at a property in Sydney’s northern suburbs. An inquest in 2017 found that Johnson fell from the clifftop as the result of violence by an unidentified attacker who perceived him to be gay.
A 2018 police review of 88 suspicious deaths from 1976 to 2000 revealed that 27 men were likely murdered for their homosexuality.