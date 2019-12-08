Death toll after explosion in Slovakia reaches 7
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Officials on Saturday raised the death toll from a gas explosion in an apartment building in eastern Slovakia to seven.
Firefighters and the town hall of the city of Presov said one person is still missing.
The explosion occurred toward the top of the 12-story building on Friday. The entire top half of the building burned and the top three floors were destroyed, firefighters said.
Rescuers have said some 40 people were injured.
More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze, which was finally fully extinguished on Saturday morning.
Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, who visited the site late Friday, said the building is so damaged that it’s possible it will have to be demolished.
People in surrounding homes also had to be evacuated.
Police: Explosion in eastern Pakistan kills 1, wounds 4LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistani police say an explosion near a religious congregation in the eastern city of Lahore has killed one and wounded four others.
Officer Mohammad Ejaz said the blast is being investigated. He said it took place Saturday evening in a neighborhood where a congregation was gathered to pray near a mosque said to be run by supporters of the banned group Jamaat-ud-Dawa.
Ejaz said one of the wounded was hospitalized in critical condition .
Officer Zulfiqar Hameed said the blast was the result could have come from a burst air compressor at an air conditioner repair shop nearby.
Lahore has been the scene of several militant attacks in recent years.
Gunmen target Brazil indigenous people, killing twoRIO DE JANEIRO — Gunmen opened fire Saturday on a group of indigenous people in Brazil’s Maranhao state, killing two, according to the state’s public security secretariat.
The attack on members of the Guajajara group, known for its forest guardians who protect their territory against illegal deforestation, occurred on the margins of a federal highway. The assailants lowered the car’s windows and immediately started shooting, Magno Guajajara, a local leader, told the Associated Press.The incident comes during the U.N.’s two-week international climate change conference in Madrid, where Brazilian indigenous leaders are present and attempting to draw attention to the importance of protecting their forest territories. Last month, one of the Guajajara’s forest guardians was killed.
“How long will this go on? Who will be next?” Sonia Guajajara, coordinator of a network to connect Brazilian indigenous peoples, said in a phone interview from Madrid. “The authorities need to look at our indigenous people. They’re taking away our lives.”
Brazil’s federal police are investigating the killing in El-Betel and its motivation, Justice Minister Sergio Moro said on social media. Moro also said he is evaluating the possibility of dispatching a National Guard team to the state.