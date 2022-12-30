Aid groups: Afghans will die because of ban on women in NGOs
KABUL, Afghanistan — Major aid agencies on Thursday warned that Afghans will die because of the Taliban order banning women from working at nongovernmental groups, and stressed that female staff are crucial for the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance across war-battered Afghanistan.
Save the Children, Care, World Vision and the Norwegian Refugee Council have suspended their operations in Afghanistan. They held a joint press briefing on Thursday.
“If we’re not able to start our programming, children will die. Hundreds and thousands of people will die, that’s how serious the situation is,” said Inger Ashing, the CEO of Save the Children International.
“If we’re not able to be there for Afghan people, we will lose them. They will die,” she said.
Women, kids among 1,200 Afghan migrants jailed in Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistani police in multiple raids detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals, including women and children, who had entered the southern port city of Karachi without valid travel documents, officials said Thursday.
The arrests brought criticism from around Afghanistan after images of locked up Afghan children were circulated online. The detentions underscored the strained relations between the two South Asian neighbors.
Police and local government officials said the detainees will be deported to Afghanistan after serving their sentences or when the paperwork for their release is completed by their attorneys.
World population projected at 7.9 billion on New Year’s Day
The world population will be 7.9 billion people on New Year’s Day 2023, with 73.7 million people added since New Year’s Day 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau projected on Thursday.
That marks a 0.9% increase in the world population over the past year. During January 2023, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau said.
The U.S. population on New Year’s Day is projected to be 334.2 million people, with 1.5 million people added since New Year’s Day 2022, or an increase of just under a half percent.
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19
POIPET, Cambodia — A massive fire at a Cambodian hotel casino Thursday injured more than 60 people and killed at least 19 — a number that officials warned would rise after the search for bodies resumes today.
The blaze started at around 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday and was put out over 12 hours later at 2 p.m. on Thursday, said Sek Sokhom, head of Banteay Meanchey province’s information department. He said more than 60 people were injured and the death toll was expected to rise once rescuers are able to access victims who were believed to still be under debris or in locked rooms.
Videos posted on social media showed people falling from a roof after they were trapped by the fire at the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet.
