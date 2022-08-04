Seaweed smothers Caribbean coastlines
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Near-record amounts of seaweed are smothering Caribbean coasts from Puerto Rico to Barbados, killing fish and other wildlife, choking tourism and releasing stinky, noxious gases.
More than 24 million tons of sargassum blanketed the Atlantic in June, shattering the all-time record, set in 2018, by 20%, according to the University of South Florida’s Optical Oceanography Lab. Unusually large amounts of the brown algae have drifted into the Caribbean Sea.
A raggedy carpet of vegetation recently surrounded an uninhabited island near the French Caribbean territory of St. Martin that is popular with tourists, forcing officials to suspend ferry service and cancel kayaking, paddleboarding and snorkeling tours. The normally translucent turquoise waters around Pinel Island turned into a prickly yellowish-brown slush.
Scientists say more research is needed to determine why sargassum levels in the region are so high, but the United Nations’ Caribbean Environment Program said possible factors include a rise in water temperatures as a result of climate change, and nitrogen-laden fertilizer and sewage that nourish the algae.
New coronavirus cases decline across globe
LONDON — New coronavirus cases fell 9% globally last week while deaths remained stable, according to the latest weekly assessment of the pandemic released Wednesday by the World Health Organization.
The U.N. health agency said there were 6.5 million cases reported last week with more than 14,000 deaths. WHO said the number of new cases fell 35% in Europe but increased about 20% in the Western Pacific and 5% in Africa. Deaths rose 44% in the Western Pacific and 26% in the Middle East, while falling about a quarter in Europe.
WHO has previously warned that recent surveillance of COVID-19 has been severely compromised by countries reducing their testing, reporting and other coronavirus alert systems. The agency has said COVID-19 figures are likely being significantly underestimated, which could make it more difficult to spot any worrisome new variants.
National water shortage declared in Netherlands
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch government declared a national water shortage Wednesday caused by the hot, dry summer that is parching much of Europe, and formed a national team to draw up measures to manage supplies, while asking the public to also chip in with savings.
Officials urged people “to think carefully about whether they should wash their car or completely fill their inflatable swimming pool.
Very little rain has fallen in the Netherlands over the summer, and dry conditions farther north and east in Europe mean less water is streaming into the country in rivers.
Suspect sought in attack on kindergarten in China
BEIJING — Police in southern China are searching for a man who allegedly killed three people and injured six at a kindergarten in the country’s southern province of Jiangxi on Wednesday.
The 48-year-old suspect was identified by his surname Liu in a police statement. No further details of the Wednesday morning attack in the province’s Anfu County were given in the brief statement.
China upgraded security at schools following a spate of deadly attacks in recent years.
China does not allow private gun ownership, so most such attacks are carried out with knives, homemade explosives or gasoline bombs.
