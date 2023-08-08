Rebel attacks in Congo kill at least 21 over weekend
KINSHASA, Congo — Rebel groups, including one with ties to the Islamic State group, killed at least 21 people in restive northeastern Congo over the weekend, local officials said Monday.
In one attack on Saturday, armed rebels with ties to the Islamic State group killed 10 civilians in a northeastern province, a local human rights activist said.
