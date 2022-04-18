Some Tesla shareholders ask judge to silence Musk in fraud case
DETROIT — A group of Tesla shareholders suing CEO Elon Musk over some 2018 tweets about taking the company private is asking a federal judge to order Musk to stop commenting on the case.
Lawyers for stockholders of the Austin, Texas-based company also say in court documents that the judge in the case has ruled that Musk’s tweets about having “funding secured” to take Tesla private were false, and that his comments also violate a 2018 court settlement with U.S. securities regulators in which Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million fines.
Musk, during an interview Thursday at the TED 2022 conference, said he had the funding to take Tesla private in 2018. He called the Securities and Exchange Commission a profane name and said he only settled because bankers told him they would stop providing capital if he didn’t, and Tesla would go bankrupt.
In court documents filed Friday, lawyers for the Tesla shareholders alleged that Musk is trying to influence potential jurors in the lawsuit. They contend that Musk’s 2018 tweets about having the money to take Tesla private at $420 per share were written to maniuplate the stock price, costing shareholders money.
Now, lawyers say Musk is campaigning to influence possible jurors as the case gets closer to trial. The lawyers asked Judge Edward M. Chen in San Francisco to restrain Musk from making further public comments on the issue until after the trial. Chen gave Musk’s lawyers until Wednesday to respond.
Alex Spiro, a lawyer representing Musk, wrote in an email Sunday that the plaintiffs’ lawyers are seeking a big payout. “Nothing will ever change the truth, which is that Elon Musk was considering taking Tesla private and could have,” he wrote. “All that’s left some half-decade later is random plaintiffs lawyers trying to make a buck and others trying to block that truth from coming to light, all to the detriment of free speech.”
Young boy’s body found in Indiana wooded area
SALEM, Ind. — The body of a young boy who might have died within the past week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana, and state police on Sunday asked for the public’s help in identifying the child.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said that the body of the boy, believed to be between 5 and 8 years old, was found Saturday night in the heavily wooded area of Washington County not far from a roadway.
Huls said the agency does not know the name of the boy, who he described as a Black boy who is 4 feet tall, with a slim build and short hair.
Classified satellite launched into space
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office was launched into space from California on Sunday.
The NROL-85 satellite lifted off at 6:13 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base aboard a two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
It was the first mission by the NRO to reuse a SpaceX rocket booster, Vandenberg said in a statement.
The Falcon’s first stage flew back and landed at the seaside base northwest of Los Angeles.
The NRO only described the NROL-85 satellite as a “critical national security payload.”
Storm brings snow, rain to parts of California
SAN FRANCISCO — A spring storm brought several feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada and rain to parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, with more stormy weather expected this week.
The seven-day snow total topped 3 feet in some mountain areas as of Saturday, UC Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Lab reported.
Mammoth Mountain in the eastern Sierra reported a foot of fresh snow. The resort has said it would remain open to skiing and snowboarding until Memorial Day.
Lake Tahoe resorts also reported significant snowfall. Drivers heading up to the mountains were urged to use caution because of slippery conditions.