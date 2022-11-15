House Republican Leadership

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., talks to reporters Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 Jacquelyn Martin - staff, AP

WASHINGTON — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy cleared the first major step Tuesday toward becoming House speaker, winning the nomination on a vote by his GOP colleagues, but he now faces a weeks-long slog to quell objections from his right flank before a final vote.

McCarthy has led House Republicans this far, and with them now on the cusp of majority control, he has a chance to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats are defeated. The vote was 188-31, with ballots cast by newly elected and returning GOP lawmakers, and some whose races have not yet been called.

