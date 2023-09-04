Russia Ukraine War Amputee Soldiers

Roman Yarmolenko, a Ukrainian soldier from the 93rd brigade, learns to walk on a prosthetic leg. He crosses rough, muddy terrain outside the Unbroken rehabilitation center in Lviv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Ukraine is facing the prospect of a future with upwards of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

 Associated Press

LVIV, Ukraine — The small band of soldiers gather outside to share cigarettes and war stories, sometimes casually and sometimes with a degree of testiness over recollections made unreliable by their last day fighting, the day the war took away their limbs.

Some clearly remember the moment they were hit by anti-tank mines, aerial bombs, a missile, a shell. For others, the gaps in their memories loom large.

Recommended for you