Avalanches kill 7 in French Alps
PARIS — Seven people died Saturday in two separate avalanches in the Savoie region of the French Alps, according to local authorities.
The prefecture of Savoie said an avalanche took place around noon in the area of Valloire ski station, killing four hikers between the ages of 42 and 76.
Three people were killed in a second avalanche in the afternoon on Mont Pourri, according to the prefecture.
The prefecture of Savoie, which neighbors Italy, urged hikers, skiers and others to be very careful, saying the kind of mild weather observed at the moment after heavy snowfall in the past week tends to trigger avalanches.
Islamic extremists blamed for blast
MALE, Maldives — A top official in the Maldives said Saturday that Islamic extremists were responsible for an explosion that critically wounded former President Mohamed Nasheed last week, as police said they arrested two of four suspects.
Hospital officials said Saturday that Nasheed, 53, was conscious and no longer needed breathing support, but remains in an intensive care unit after initial life-saving surgeries to his head, chest, abdomen and limbs. They told reporters that shrapnel from the blast damaged his intestines and liver, and that a piece of shrapnel broke his rib and had been a centimeter from his heart.
Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem told reporters that investigators still don’t know which extremist group was behind Thursday’s attack, which also wounded two of Nasheed’s bodyguards and two apparent bystanders, including a British citizen.
Militants occupy market before fleeing
COTABATO, Philippines — Dozens of Muslim militants occupied a public market overnight in the southern Philippines before fleeing after a tense standoff with government forces, officials said Saturday.
The Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters did not take any hostages or put up resistance when army troops and police took positions at dawn Saturday near the public market in the farming town of Datu Paglas, said military spokesman Lt. Col. John Paul Baldomar.
“They went into the market and stole food but got stuck inside when they saw that our forces have taken positions to ensure other buildings could not be threatened,” he told reporters.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.