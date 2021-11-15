Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead
CAIRO — Heavy rain and flooding in a southern province in Egypt have left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings, state-run media reported.
Downpours, hail and thunder in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced local authorities to suspend school classes Sunday, Gov. Ashraf Attia said.
The storms forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the province, Attia added. He said at least 503 people were hospitalized after suffering scorpion stings and that all of them were discharged after they were given anti-venom doses.
Acting Health Minister Khalid Abdel-Ghafar said in a statement that no deaths were reported from scorpion stings.
Photos and video footage circulated on social media showed flooded streets and damaged houses, vehicles and agricultural farms.
The Al-Ahram daily reported the deaths, citing Ehab Hanafy, the Health Ministry’s Undersecretary in Aswan. It did not elaborate on the cause.
The rainfall also caused power outages.
Al-Jazeera says bureau chief detained in Sudan
KHARTOUM, Sudan — The Qatar-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera said Sunday its bureau chief in Sudan was detained by security forces, a day after mass protests against last month’s military coup.
The network said on Twitter that Sudanese forces raided the home of El Musalmi El Kabbashi and detained him.
The development comes after security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas Saturday to disperse protesters denouncing the military’s tightening grip on the country.
The Sudan Doctors Committee said a 15-year-old protester died Sunday of gunshot wounds to his stomach and thigh, raising the death toll to six people.
In a later statement, Al-Jazeera said El Kabbashi had been arrested at his home in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital. The broadcaster said it held the Sudanese military responsible for his safety.
“Al-Jazeera condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible actions of the military and calls on the authorities to release El Kabbashi immediately and to allow its journalists to operate unhindered, free to practice their profession without fear or intimidation,” the channel said.
Sudanese officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
State TV: 2 strong quakes jolt Iran, 1 dead
TEHRAN, Iran — At least one person died after two strong earthquakes struck the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, state TV reported Sunday.
State TV quoted Azizollah Konari, the Bandar Abbas governor, as saying a 22-year-old man died when an electric pole fell on his head as a result of the earthquake.
Iran’s Seismological Center said that the quakes struck Qeshm island in the Strait of Hormuz in midafternoon, about 640 miles south of the Iranian capital of Tehran. It said the magnitudes were 6.4 and 6.3 and the heaviest temblor struck at a depth of about 11 miles.
The epicenter is located some 36 miles southwest of Bandar Abbas port in Hormozgan province.
The USGS report set the earthquakes at magnitudes of 6 and 6.3.
The area was jolted by several aftershocks, one at a magnitude of 4.5.
Fear of the quake sent fearful residents running into the streets.
State TV said the quake was felt in Kerman and Fars provinces, both located in the north of Hormozgan province.
UK: 3 detained in Liverpool car explosion
LONDON — Counter-terrorism police in Britain have detained three men in connection to an explosion at a hospital Sunday in the city of Liverpool that killed one person and injured another.
The Press Association reported that counter-terrorism police said the three men, whose ages ranged from 21 to 29, were detained in the Kensington area of the city.
Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. Police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist attack, but counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation and the men were detained under the Terrorism Act.
“So far we understand, the car involved was a taxi, which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred,” Merseyside Police said in a statement. “Work is still going on to establish what has happened and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.”
The male passenger of the car died and the driver was being treated for non life-threatening injuries. Police said they were “keeping an open mind” about what caused the explosion.
The Liverpool Women’s Hospital said it immediately restricted visiting access until further notice and diverted patients to other hospitals “where possible.”
Fire services said they extinguished the car fire rapidly, and a person had left the car before the fire “developed to the extent that it did.”