Break in weather aids Australia fire crews
BODALLA, Australia — Crews battling Australia’s wildfires said Sunday that they have been able to turn from defense to offense for the first time in weeks thanks to a break in the weather.
Dale McLean, who is helping manage the response to a fire near the town of Bodalla in New South Wales state, was part of team that was bulldozing down small trees and burning scrub ahead of the fire’s projected path to try to stop it from reaching a major highway by starving it of fuel.
“This fire took a major run about seven or eight days ago, and with the weather changing now, the weather settling down, the fire has settled down,” he said. “The fire behavior has changed. So we’re able to get in front of the fire now, get on the offensive.”
Other workers echoed McLean’s comments, saying cooler temperatures and mild winds finally offered them a chance to make progress.
Haitians remember 2010 quake victims
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haitians on Sunday remembered the victims of the massive earthquake that killed more than 100,000 people a decade ago, although the ceremony was marked by a protest against political mismanagement now and then.
President Jovenel Moise laid flowers at a memorial to the victims at a cemetery outside Port-au-Prince, joined by clergy, officials from his government and foreign ambassadors.
“The earthquake of January 12, 2010 left deep and indelible scars in the memory of an entire people,” he said.
Malta lawmaker picked to be prime minister
VALLETTA, Malta — A first-term lawmaker whose father was Malta’s president was chosen to be the country’s prime minister, replacing Joseph Muscat after weeks of protests demanding accountability in the investigation of the car bomb slaying of an anti-corruption journalist who targeted his government.
In his victory speech Sunday night, Robert Abela didn’t assess Muscat’s beleaguered final stretch in office. Abela also didn’t cite the 2017 assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, a shocking killing which deeply wounded much of Malta’s psyche.
Truce to hold in Libya?
BENGHAZI, Libya — Libya’s rival governments were sticking to an internationally brokered cease-fire that began Sunday, even as immediate reports of violations by both sides raised concerns it might not hold.
The truce, proposed by Russia and Turkey, could be the first break in fighting in months, and the first brokered by international players.