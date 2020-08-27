There are few things more predictable than the start of school. Yet, here we are at the end of August, and the situation couldn’t be more confusing.
The quagmire exists not because of administrators, teachers, staff or students, but because of a consistent lack of leadership from Governor Reynolds and her administration. We are in this situation now, because of the failure to foresee that reopening schools safely was a top priority.
Let’s recap:
July 1: Districts submitted reopening plans to the state. Minimal guidance was offered on June 25, when the Iowa Department of Education provided a two-page document, most of which did not align with CDC recommendations. Wisconsin’s guidance was 87 pages.
July 17: The governor prioritized in-person learning, restricted districts from choosing online options, and loosened requirements for substitute teachers (presumably anticipating a greater need for staffing due to illness). Reynolds required at least 50% of core instruction to occur in-person, unless parents opt for online delivery. This step towards taking away control from districts coincided with the day that Iowa recorded the most positive cases to that point (879.)
July 30: Metrics districts should use to determine how and when to reopen schools were released, which contradicted guidance from the CDC, WHO, or the U.S. surgeon general. District leaders also learned they would have to seek permission from the Dept. of Education to switch delivery modes, further eroding local control of schools and diminishing districts’ ability to respond rapidly to their communities’ needs. If districts don’t comply, then instruction days may not count towards the 180 required for the year, likely resulting in serious budget issues later. Most importantly, this decision puts students, families, teachers, staff, and the community at risk without any statewide leadership on slowing the spread. Though the governor stated “This is a very fluid situation and it’s going to continue to change, and we have to be adaptable and flexible,” she has blocked local efforts to quickly adjust to the conditions in our communities.
Aug. 14: The Telegraph Herald reported inconsistencies with the 14-day positivity rate calculation. The formula chosen impacts the positivity rate, with the state’s method underestimating positivity. School districts rely on this measure to determine which delivery model is safest. Pat Garrett, a spokesperson for Gov. Reynolds, chided reporters and districts for not trusting the data from the state: “It doesn’t make sense for school districts and, frankly, newspapers to constantly calculate something and expect to get the exact same result as our website.”
Aug. 17: The data issue worsens when a “glitch” in the IDPH reporting system was discovered. Many recent positive cases were recorded as having occurred months ago resulting in unknown positivity rates now.
Aug. 21: IDPH confirms that it was aware of the error in July, but continued to release inaccurate information. It is unclear when the data will be corrected.
Schools can’t be flipped on and off like a light switch. The amount of careful planning required is immense and our own district team has labored to develop a plan that prioritizes keeping folks safe while considering the varied needs of families, kids, teachers, and staff. The decisions that school boards and school leaders have to make right now are complex and consequential. They are not taken lightly. However, at every turn, those decisions are made more fraught by a lack of information, direction from state officials that contradicts public health expertise, mismanaged data, and threats of retaliation when districts try to do what is best for their communities. Our kids, teachers, staff, administrators, and community deserve better than this.