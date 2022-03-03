In a politically divided society, school choice should remain bipartisan. The benefits so outweigh the drawbacks that it should draw support across political lines. The education bill in Iowa’s Legislature would benefit Iowans because it would free up space in public schools, spend taxpayer dollars more efficiently, offer options to Iowa’s underserved population and foster healthy competition between our local schools.
School choice makes public schools better. You would be hard pressed to find a teacher who doesn’t wish for more one on one instruction time with students. As things stand, only students with the highest needs get this level of attention. Direct instruction would benefit everyone from our most academically inclined students to those with the most learning needs. This bill gives a student a voucher for 70% of what would be spent on that child in the public schools. The remaining 30% would be dispersed throughout rural schools to keep them thriving, so it would not mean that every school that loses a student would get the full 30% leftover. However, this will be an overall benefit to Iowa public schools as every student who uses a school-choice voucher results in more funds per student available to public school students throughout Iowa. This money should be used for increased wages and more teachers. Higher wages would make the teaching field more competitive, which would improve our public education system. Smaller class sizes would give students greater access to these highly-qualified teachers.
Along with helping our public schools, school-choice vouchers spend taxpayer dollars efficiently. Iowa spends over $7,000 per student per year in the public schools. That money comes out of the pockets of Iowans, so it should be spent as efficiently as possible. Keeping a student in an educational setting that is not working for that child is a waste of taxpayer dollars.
When we spend taxpayer dollars more efficiently, we can help more people, specifically the underserved of our communities. School choice can even the playing field across socio-economic status. It should not be reserved for the wealthy. Whether or not a student has access to a school that best fits his needs should not depend on that child’s zip code or his parents’ income.
When students attend schools that fit their needs, they are more likely to graduate. A 2010 study by Patrick Wolf, PhD, showed school choice to result in a statistically significant increase in graduation rates.
School choice creates healthy competition. It won’t reduce the number of teaching jobs, but rather spread those jobs out among the private and public schools. Healthy competition makes businesses stronger and benefits the consumer. Schools can function similarly. If we want to produce successful students, we need competitive schools. If schools want to win over students and parents, they have to offer the best. Schools that are competing with each other for enrollment will innovate to improve quickly. When your livelihood depends on it, you’re motivated to be the best you can be in your line of work. Healthy competition also creates natural teacher accountability, thereby eliminating the need for artificially imposed teaching accountability practices which have proven ineffective.
When schools are competitive locally, states become more competitive. When the states are educationally competitive, our country can be competitive on the world stage, leading to a brighter future for the nation.
School choice works in other states, and it can work in Iowa. It will free up funds per student in the office schools, provide options for the underserved in our communities, produce higher graduation rates, spend taxpayer dollars efficiently, and create healthy competition between public and private schools.