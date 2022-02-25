It’s sad to see what’s become of the Republican Party lately. We need a good two-party system, but only one party is on the side of democracy, and it’s not the Republican Party. This party of autocracy is following the policies of the radical right, making it more difficult to vote, and banning books that dare to speak the truth about our history. I think to ban assault weapons would do more to protect our children.
President Biden created 6 million new jobs during his first year in office, compared to President Trump’s 2 million. He handles the pandemic much better than Trump, who was in denial about the pandemic at first, costing hundreds of thousands of lives. The unemployment rate is down to 4%. The infrastructure bill was a godsend, and it’s laughable how our Congresswoman Hinson tried to take credit for an infrastructure project on the Mississippi River, even though she voted against it, calling it “socialism.” Where was the outrage from the Republicans when domestic terrorists attacked the Capitol, our seat of government? Not a peep. Oh yeah, I forgot — it was “legitimate political discourse.” Tell that to the family of the Capitol police who were murdered!
Sane Republicans need to take their party from the cult of Trump, the White supremacists and help save our democracy before it’s too late.