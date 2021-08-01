I’m happy that billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson are taking over the U.S. space program, since it’s never been cost-effective. Their goal is to make space travel affordable, while colonizing the moon and surrounding planets.
Eventually, the billionaires hope to mine irreplaceable natural resources that they find in space. (Gee, isn’t that one of the points of contention we’re presently dealing with on earth?)
Actually, I believe they’re putting the cart before the horse! That’s because we already have an innumerable number of problems that need to be addressed — things like: COVID, poverty, climate change, pollution, human rights’ issues, hunger, the need to reduce our carbon footprint, plus much more! To make it even more disheartening, without first addressing these manmade roadblocks, the path to a brighter future will become harder to maneuver!
Personally, I believe the billionaires’ objective is to line their pockets with gold! And, in so doing, simply minimizing the concerns here on earth to justify their need to venture into the unknown. (The only thing is, aren’t you supposed to first deal with existing problems, before creating more?)
No, instead, of spending so much time and money trying to see who will be the first private citizen to reach space, we need to use the resources at our disposal to focus on our present dilemma!