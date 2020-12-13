This election taught me that tears about voter fraud are currently the most harmful tool of voter suppression being exercised by conservatives.
Voter fraud is false, but it is still persuasive, and it provides justification for voter ID laws and other tactics, even in fair elections.
The president has cried a lot recently about losing Georgia. He has lambasted Georgia’s secretary of state and governor. He asked the governor to call a special session of the State Legislature to replace the Democratic electors. Last weekend, in Valdosta, Ga., President Trump claimed again that the election was stolen and that he won:
“If I lost, I’d be a very gracious loser, if I lost I would say, I lost, and I’d go to Florida … but you can’t ever accept when they steal and rig and rob … You know we won Georgia, just so you understand.”
And people are persuaded. In a local poll of 850 Georgia residents, 32% believe Trump won.
As Katherine J. Cramer of University of Wisconsin-Madison explains in “Politics of Resentment,” in todays’ politically polarized environment, people are motivated by resentment of others and by “who they think is eating their share of the pie.” That resentment is fueled “by political leaders who exploit divisions for political gain.”
Limiting access to the polls is critical to the modern Republican strategy for securing the electoral pie. As the president said in March when rejecting the COVID-19 stimulus bill which included provisions to make voting easier, “The things they had in there were crazy. They had things, levels of voting that if you’d ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
I’m not surprised that the president refuses to accept that he didn’t win Georgia. Georgia has a solid history of voter suppression. The state is well versed in the use of tactics to limit minority access to the polls and to elected officials based on spurious claims of Black inferiority.
An example is the use, from 1917 to 1962, of the county unit system which granted 121 majority White, rural counties control over 60% of the vote share, shutting out the electoral influence of Black voters in urban counties and securing dominance by Southern Democrats in federal, state and county races. In the early 1960s, when the county unit system was at risk due to Supreme Court rulings requiring “one person one vote,” former Lt. Gov. Zack Greer sounded just like Trump when he explained, “if we lose the county unit system there won’t be enough votes (to counter) the bloc Negro vote in Atlanta.”
Black inferiority is false, but like voter fraud, it’s persuasive, and it provided justification for voter suppression tactics including poll taxes, White primaries, the runoff system, and gerrymandering.
Based on Georgia history, the president knows that even false claims that he won but for voter fraud will have persuasive potential in Georgia, and possibly encourage state legislators to do what he wants.
And in fact last week, state legislators met for pre-session orientation and discussed whether to hold that special session the president requested. They talked about the possibility of proposals to get rid of the No Excuse Vote By Mail effort, and to add vote by mail identification requirements. And, the speaker of the House proposed a constitutional amendment that would have the Legislature appoint the secretary of state instead of the people. At the county level, election leadership in at least two counties proposed the closure of early voting locations, in minority areas, for the Jan. 5 runoff.
The president did lose the state, but he got some results, wielding a lethal weapon, tears about voter fraud.