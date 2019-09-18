A year ago this week, the Dubuque Main Street organization staged a weeklong event called “Build a Better Block.”
The idea was to attract people to a part of town that many had written off, noting that it had seen better days, but to see, perhaps with new eyes, the “potential on Central.”
The many activities included transforming vacant storefronts into temporary “pop-up” shops, conducting “lunch and learn” educational programs, offering art classes and hosting a street dance.
It was part of the broader initiative involving public and private organizations – they include city government, Greater Dubuque Development Corp., and the aforementioned Dubuque Main Street – to breathe new life into the area.
Too often, it seems, people with a good idea and best of intentions find how hard it is to cross the finish line with that initiative. They might sprint to of couple of quick (and perhaps easy) “wins,” but flame out in the face of bigger challenges — before success takes root. And the idea fades away.
That’s possible regarding Central Avenue, we suppose. But we doubt it.
Recall the moral from Aesop’s Fable: “Slow and steady wins the race.” It’s apt regarding Central, where initiatives include improving retail, traffic flow and housing (quality and home ownership).
Over the past year, there has been slow and steady progress on Central Avenue. Last week, Dubuque Main Street was again at the forefront, hosting dozens of folks for a show-and-tell event called “Path to Potential.” They toured nearly 20 sites – occupied and vacant – in the 1400 to 2200 blocks of Central Avenue, some of which would be available for “pop-up” shops during the holiday shopping season if not permanent tenancy.
Dubuque Main Street has other programs in mind, including weekly, holiday-themed events and a promotion dubbed “Central Express.”
If comments to the Telegraph Herald reporter the other day — by current and prospective tenants — are any indication, things on Central Avenue are heading in the right direction. (And we’re not talking about the plan to change it to two-way traffic).
Current retailers are reporting more activity, others are moving in and prospective business owners are expressing interest in the corridor. That’s encouraging, especially since more significant actions are in store.
One new cupcake shop or jewelry store, by itself, won’t turn the entire corridor around. But every small step is critical to the longer journey.
It’s been slow and steady on Central Avenue of late, but we know what Aesop said about that.