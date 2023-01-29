After implementing historic income tax reform, Iowa legislators will be turning their focus to property tax reform. Iowans across the political divide are rightly demanding property tax relief. Nevertheless, property tax reform will not be easy. Property taxes are local taxes and at the heart of high property taxes is local government spending. Solving Iowa’s property tax problem for the long term will require a commitment to responsible spending limits.

The Tax Foundation ranked Iowa with the 10th-highest property tax burden in the nation. Too often, blame for high taxes is placed on the county assessor. This is because many local governments can easily hide behind increased assessments and collect the windfall, while oftentimes claiming to hold the line on property tax. This has created an “honesty gap” problem. Without addressing local government spending growth, it will be difficult to implement any long-lasting property tax relief. Past legislative efforts to provide property tax relief have made progress, but much more can be accomplished if those efforts address spending.

John Hendrickson serves as policy director for Iowans for Tax Relief Foundation and Jonathan Williams serves as the executive vice president for policy and chief economist at the American Legislative Exchange Council. Follow Williams on Twitter at @TaxEconomist.

