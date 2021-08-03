So you cheat on your income taxes. It’s OK. Everybody does. Right?
You cheat because you can. The IRS is woefully understaffed.
You cheat because others do — probably most everyone.
The tax code is so large and convoluted, it almost begs for cheaters and honest people alike to try.
Because cheating is so rampant, and inevitable, the whole tax system is corrupted. You are likely paying way more, or way less, than you should. Of course tax rates rise to compensate for cheaters.
The solution is simple, yet impossible.
Like just eliminate all exemptions and deductions. The tax rate can be graduated or it could be a simple flat tax. It doesn’t matter. Taxes can be either fair or equal; they can’t be both.
Why is eliminating tax breaks impossible? Because we are not only cheaters, but selfish. We want tax breaks for others eliminated, but not ours.
For example, the tax break on mortgages. Those with big houses get a bigger break than those with small houses. Ergo, the rich benefit much more than the middle class. Poor renters of course get zilch. But Realtors, construction people, bankers, anyone wishing for the tentacles of urban sprawl to spread, would come down hard on keeping the mortgage “bauble” alive.
Any time a politician proposes a tax break, no matter how idealistic, remember, they are asking for a tax hike for you and me.
Until we wake up, go ahead and cheat (... er, fudge) on your taxes.