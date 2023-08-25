Many tri-state area kids are back in school this week, and efforts to fill backpacks in the weeks ahead were pretty impressive.
While children might dread giving up the freedom summer allows, parents dread the expenses that accompany the back-to-school season.
That’s where St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s Apples for Students program comes in, filling thousands of bags with school supplies for kids in the area.
Dozens of volunteers packed and organized supplies last week before delivering them to both public and parochial schools in the East Dubuque, Ill.; Dubuque; and Western Dubuque school districts. The four Title I elementary schools in Dubuque — Marshall, Audubon, Lincoln and Prescott — receive a bag for every student.
The other area schools receive them based on the number of kids who need supplies. Bags also were given to the Dubuque County office of the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and Open Closet.
Now in its 27th year of the program, the supply bags have ballooned so that the effort garners enough supplies for 3,600 students.
The volunteers included families as well as groups from area businesses such as McGraw Hill Education, John Deere Dubuque Works and Andersen Windows & Doors.
If the expense of school supplies isn’t burdening you, perhaps this would be a good time of year to reach out to those in need. It’s not too late to help. To donate, go to stmarkyouthenrichment.org. Just $49 will provide a child all the school supplies he or she needs.
Financial contributions will help low-income families meet their needs today. Getting involved to identify programming needs and fill gaps will help create long-term solutions. Wherever you can offer assistance, your help is needed.
A shout-out to the City of Manchester for its forward-thinking endeavor to create an urban wetland. This innovative idea is resulting in myriad positive outcomes.
The project — more than three years in the making — will help mitigate nitrates in the water systems and reduce the risk of flash floods now that the excess water has somewhere to go. It’s the definition of a public-private partnership with the wetlands built on privately owned land and receiving funding from Water Infrastructure Fund and Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship.
The project targets the unnamed tributary that flows in the city through a senior care community, a park and several residential neighborhoods before it empties into the Maquoketa River and eventually flows into the Mississippi River. This project will aid in decreasing excess nutrients from urban and rural landscapes entering local surface and groundwater prior to emptying into the Maquoketa.
The wetlands are a sustainable, low-cost means to support the source water of Manchester’s municipal water supply. Kudos to Manchester officials for this innovative project — here’s hoping it inspires more of the same.
A plan unveiled earlier this month provides some fun food for thought that might just add a missing piece to the Millwork District development.
A proposed update to the city’s Historic Millwork District Master Plan would create a community gathering space and a trail connecting the Port of Dubuque with the Millwork District, among other proposals. The Dubuque City Council was pleased with the ideas unveiled at a work session to discuss the update of the plan, which provides a framework and vision for the future development of the area bordered by East 12th, White and East Fifth streets and U.S. 61/151.
Not long ago, the Millwork District was home to vacant industrial buildings. Today it is a bustling gem in downtown Dubuque, complete with apartments, offices, restaurants and retail businesses.
Bringing outdoor spaces and trails adds an element of family-friendly activity to the mix. Dubuque has numerous cool areas to explore, and to have a walking/biking trail connecting them makes them all the more accessible. Additionally, plans call for planting trees and greenery along the streets, installing public art pieces and improving signage to help guide people through the area.
These are great ideas to further elevate an incredible neighborhood. City officials deserve credit for keeping the momentum going.