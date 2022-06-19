As Anthony Bardgett wraps up his tenure as Dubuque County engineer, it’s a good time to review the positive changes that have come from his involvement.
Dial back the clock a decade, and Dubuque County residents will recall road repair and maintenance as the biggest, most confounding issue facing county supervisors. Nearly every Dubuque County Board of Supervisors meeting included some discussion of the challenges the county was having with roads.
For years, county supervisors had OK’d turning gravel road after gravel road into paved roads. It was a great selling point when supervisors solicited votes for their reelection campaigns. And voters who saw their formerly dusty, gravel roads now paved were happy to accommodate at the polling place.
The problem is, Dubuque County didn’t have a long-term plan to maintain those paved roads. Eventually, roads deteriorate. The county did not have the money to keep up with road repair and replacement.
When Bardgett stepped into the role of county engineer in 2015, Dubuque County was spending more on road upkeep than any other county in Iowa and had more miles of paved road than every county but one. Figuring out how to revert some roads to gravel and keep up with repairs while prioritizing much-needed bridge projects was a daunting task.
Bardgett was the right man for the job. In short order, he was reviewing plans, setting priorities and ticking projects off the list. He began using repurposed rail cars to replace bridges, a first for the county that saved hundreds of thousands of dollars. And he didn’t even work for the county full time.
That’s part of the beauty of the role Bardgett filled, and the take-away county officials can learn from: His was a shared position between Dubuque and Delaware counties.
Bardgett had been Delaware County’s engineer when Dubuque County approached him about a temporary arrangement to share services. When Dubuque County supervisors signaled an interest in hiring Bardgett away from Delaware County full time, a collaboration was thrown into the mix as a possible solution.
After five months of working for both counties, Bardgett told supervisors he felt confident that he could handle both jobs, especially with the right assistance in place.
Supervisors from the two counties hammered out an arrangement (a 70-30 split between Dubuque County and much-smaller Delaware County). Bardgett brought a collaborative spirit that allowed county officials to look at staffing in a new way.
His legacy should be to see that continue. Taxpayers should demand to see more of this kind of collaboration in government. What better way to save money than by sharing resources? The Telegraph Herald Editorial Board has long advocated for governmental bodies to look for opportunities to share personnel and seek efficiencies. Here’s a great example of how that can work.
Now, as the county seeks a replacement for the role, let the sharing continue.
County supervisors should seek other options for sharing as well. For months, the county has sought a replacement for Patrice Lambert as head of the county Health Department. Is there an opportunity for a shared role between counties? With Dawn Sherman’s departure, county supervisors will be tasked with finding a human resources administrator replacement. Any opportunity there?
Bardgett in the county engineer role created a blueprint for how shared resources can prove positive for both parties involved — and for taxpayers. County officials should seek to expand opportunities for shared services.
