An American has just died from coronavirus. One hippopotamus. Two hippopotamus. “It’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.” Seven hippopotamus. Eight hippopotamus. Nine hippopotamus.
“Coronavirus numbers are looking MUCH better, going down almost everywhere, coming way down.” Thirteen hippopotamus. Fourteen hippopotamus. “Fading away. It’s going to fade away.” Twenty-three hippopotamus. Twenty-four hippopotamus. Twenty-five hippopotamus. “99% of COVID-19 cases are totally harmless.” Thirty-one hippopotamus. Thirty-
two hippopotamus. “We now have the lowest Mortality Rate in the World.” Forty-one hippopotamus. Forty-two hippopotamus. Forty-three hippopotamus. “Anybody that needs a test, gets a test.” Forty-nine hippopotamus. Fifty hippopotamus. Fifty-one hippopotamus.
“Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country.” Fifty-seven hippopotamus. Fifty-eight hippopotamus. “I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? … It would be interesting to check that.” Sixty-four hippopotamus. Sixty-five hippopotamus. Sixty-six hippopotamus.
“Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t hurt people.” Seventy-
one hippopotamus. Seventy-two hippopotamus.
“Children are virtually immune to the coronavirus.”
Seventy-six hippopotamus. Seventy-seven hippopotamus. Seventy-eight hippopotamus. “You have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero,” Eighty hippopotamus. Another American has just died from coronavirus. Every
80 seconds, an American dies from coronavirus. The United States currently has over 167,000 deaths due to coronavirus, on its way to 200,000 by Labor Day. One hippopotamus.