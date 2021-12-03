A project that has been a work in progress for more than five years has come to fruition — with a meaningful nod to one of its driving forces.
The final phase of Steeple Square in Dubuque has been completed, and the lower level of the former St. Mary’s Catholic Parish property at the corner of White and East 15th streets now is home to a new multi-use community center and culinary kitchen.
The project’s first phase, completed in 2017, created 12 affordable-housing units. Then 2018 saw the refurbishing of the church steeple. The Marita Theisen Childcare Center opened in 2019.
Steeple Square has filled a void in the neighborhood and breathed new life into a beloved place. As folks in Dubuque know well, St. Mary’s Catholic Church closed in 2010 after more than 140 years of service to generations of parishioners. After that painful event, an organization called Friends of St. Mary’s formed in hopes of doing something positive in response. It brought together civic leaders from the public and private sectors. In time, the Steeple Square initiative launched with the intention of preserving and developing the former church and its campus for community and neighborhood enhancement. Since then, millions of dollars have been poured into the endeavor.
In a most fitting recognition, this newly completed culinary kitchen will be named in honor of Sister Helen Huewe, a community leader and longtime champion of Steeple Square who died last year.
A bounty of gratitude for all those who worked hard to bring this community amenity to life in this downtown neighborhood.
Nonprofits across the tri-state area seek donations for those in need this holiday season. And there’s one donation almost anyone can provide: the gift of life by donating blood.
The need for blood donors scarcely has been greater. The Red Cross faces an emergency blood and platelet shortage. The current blood supply is the lowest the organization has seen at this time of year in more than a decade. The shortage has been ongoing for several months and is particularly concerning as temperatures drop.
COVID-19 has affected the blood supply in myriad ways. Organizational blood drives were diminished during the pandemic, contributing to the low supply. For months, elective surgeries were put off, and now that things have opened up and vaccination levels have increased, those surgery dockets are filling up. Busier hospitals mean an increased need for blood.
Anyone who is at least 16 (or 17, depending on the state), is in good health and weighs at least 110 pounds is eligible to donate blood. And many donors are needed. Blood can’t be stored away for future need; it’s perishable and places like the Red Cross need to keep bringing in donors to replenish the supply. And yes, you can donate even if you have been recently vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Red Cross is responsible for supplying 40% of the nation’s blood supply. It’s become an expectation of living in the United States: We are first world. If someone has a health issue and needs blood, blood will be available.
It doesn’t magically happen, though. It takes someone like you, giving up some of your time in order to help others — just as you would want others to do in your time of need.
In this season of giving, give the gift of life.
Sometimes area residents show their giving spirit through a shoebox full of goodies.
That’s what happens each Thanksgiving at First Baptist Church in Dubuque as church members collect, pack and ship more than 1,000 shoeboxes as part of Operation Christmas Child.
As part of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief nonprofit, the church has been part of the program for nearly two decades, collecting items and shoeboxes all year long. Other local churches and individuals chip in, too, adding in toys, jump ropes, toothpaste, soaps, combs and brushes, clothing or what’s known as a “wow” item — something like a soccer ball, a stuffed animal or a pair of shoes. Then comes the elaborate packing process, filling hundreds of boxes.
It’s cool to think these gestures of kindness made in the Dubuque area are having a ripple effect for children around the globe.
For more information or to donate, call the church at 563-583-6289 or visit www.tinyurl.com/buildaboxonline to learn more.