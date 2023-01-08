In his book, “The Destructionists,” Dana Milbank chronicles the past quarter-century of the GOP.

His argument is essentially that “the Republican Party is dead.” Milbank cites Newt Gingrich and his Contract with America, Rush Limbaugh, unprincipled GOP leadership (think Mitch McConnell) and race division, as providing fodder for the state of the GOP today — a party focused on holding power and breaking the government down so that it cannot operate for the people of the U.S.

Jones, formerly of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is an assistant professor and pre-law adviser at Morehouse College in Atlanta. She can be contacted via email at adrienne.jones@morehouse.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.