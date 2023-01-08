In his book, “The Destructionists,” Dana Milbank chronicles the past quarter-century of the GOP.
His argument is essentially that “the Republican Party is dead.” Milbank cites Newt Gingrich and his Contract with America, Rush Limbaugh, unprincipled GOP leadership (think Mitch McConnell) and race division, as providing fodder for the state of the GOP today — a party focused on holding power and breaking the government down so that it cannot operate for the people of the U.S.
The past week’s struggle for the GOP to choose a speaker of the House is an extension of this process. It is internal insurrection: If we can’t attack Congress from the outside and force it to seat the president we want, we can refuse to allow Congress to operate from the inside.
As the past week wore on, Kevin McCarthy repeatedly struggled to glean the support he needed to wield the speaker’s gavel. Far-right members of the GOP continued to refuse him their support, even though Republicans would have a majority in the House. Finally, on his 15th try, McCarthy won the speaker’s gavel.
The speaker of the House is just behind the vice president for presidential succession (if the president dies). And election of the speaker of the House is required for the House to begin its business. New members can’t be sworn in. No committees can be selected. And the party cannot implement its agenda. This refusal to quickly elect a speaker stopped congressional operation just as the insurrection did on Jan. 6, 2021.
McCarthy did contribute to this situation. McCarthy helped to expand the number of Freedom Caucus members in the chamber. He has been inconsistent in the face of peer pressure from former President Donald Trump and his allies. He perpetually offered concessions but still had trouble collecting the support he needed to be elected to the seat. McCarthy’s party opponents do have policy requests (no raise to the debt ceiling, change the House rules, leverage to challenge the speaker) but their behavior is really just performative and anti-government.
McCarthy’s leadership ability is already compromised. Due in part to concessions to the Freedom Caucus, even though McCarthy was able to secure the speaker’s gavel, it is unlikely he will be able to keep it. My colleague Tammy Greer, from Clark Atlanta University, points out that John Boehner endured a similar tenure in the House, unable to effectively lead a GOP majority and unable to pass laws, even those required by law. Boehner had to get help from Nancy Pelosi and get bipartisan support to keep the government from closing. The effort was so taxing that Boehner stepped down from the speakership and resigned from Congress all in one breath.
Meanwhile, Democratic leadership in the House has full support. Despite the existence of lines of disagreement in the party, members appear willing to be led and to engage in the business of government. Hakeem Jeffries will be the first Black leader of any party and of the first diverse Democratic leadership team.
Perhaps Hakeem Jeffries should be the speaker. He had gleaned significant support on every roll call vote for the speaker of the House (though not a majority) and has more potential to maintain control of party members and his seat. McCarthy, as speaker, likely will need Democratic support to keep the government open and to pass any laws, especially in the face of a Democratic majority in the Senate.
Otherwise, we will continue the destruction of the GOP and by default allow insurrection.
Jones, formerly of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is an assistant professor and pre-law adviser at Morehouse College in Atlanta. She can be contacted via email at adrienne.jones@morehouse.edu.
