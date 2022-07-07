Remembering the day I stormed the Capitol during spring break ... along with thousands of others ...
Easter weekend, 1965, students from Drake, Grinnell and Iowa City (and me, the lone rider from Iowa State) boarded two buses provided by Herbert Hoover III (yes, the grandson of that Herbert Hoover, Quaker and peace-lover) and rode to Washington, D.C., to participate in the first big peace march.
The march was organized by Students for a Democratic Society, the last national confab of real Socialists, unlike the rather milquetoast Socialists of today.
After a night of carousing and eating at a ties-only fancy restaurant in Georgetown, we organized the next day into cadres of 20 or so participants. Leading my cadre was Tom Hayden, one of the infamous Chicago Seven, and more famous for later marrying Jane Fonda.
Most marchers met at the Washington monument for speechifying. I missed that as I was checking out the National Art Museum. As the marchers poured down the Mall, I joined up, getting in the front row of protesters, some overly serious, others just going along for the singing and fun theater.
Nearing the Capitol, I climbed up a statue to watch the whole drama unfolding in front of me. The Capitol was ringed with a single line of police, and when the marchers met up with the police ring, they stopped, and march leaders negotiated with the police, who let a small contingent walk up to and enter the Capitol building.
Easter weekend, duh, no one was there.
The march leaders apparently delivered their peace demands to some sergeant-at-arms type of fellow, but were not allowed to nail those demands a la Martin Luther on the Capitol door. We all went home, leaving a mess of discarded leaflets and posters for the Mall groundskeepers to clean up.
We slept our way home on the Hoover buses, saying we made a difference, but not knowing for sure if we did.
That was it.
Well, actually not, as I managed to get drafted and spent a year of purgatory in Vietnam for whatever that was worth.
Years later, while getting ready to play with the Iowa National Guard band at the dedication of the Herbert Hoover library at West Branch, Iowa, I found myself in a men’s room at a urinal with the dedication speaker former President Ronald Reagan on one side and Herbert Hoover III on the other. After Reagan left with his entourage, I turned to Hoover and said, “Thanks for getting us those buses for the peace march in 1965.”
With deer-in-the-headlights look, Hoover scurried out the door, without washing his hands.
Somewhat amused, I washed my hands of the whole incident.
Until Jan. 6.
We thought we were patriots doing the right thing. The Jan. 6 protesters think of themselves as patriots doing the right thing.
But somehow, it just doesn’t seem the same.
