I felt compelled to write a response to a reader’s recent letter in which he was either appointed arbiter of truth and facts or perhaps appointed himself to the position.
I get it — you don’t agree with Victor Davis Hanson’s views and opinions. I have a revelation: There are many of us out there that do. I have a novel idea for the reader. If you don’t like what Victor Davis Hanson has to say — don’t read his column. I appreciate Amy Gilligan’s recent letter regarding this topic. Both sides of the political spectrum deserve to be heard and voters can decide what they chose to believe.