The arduous struggle of Iowa beef farmers has at last been heard in Washington.
It’s imperative, though, that federal agencies and elected officials listen to farmers in determining what can be done to address longstanding concerns about market consolidation in the beef industry.
Local cattle producers say the problem didn’t begin with COVID-19, but as has happened to everything in its wake, the pandemic has made matters worse.
Consolidation of the beef industry has for a decade threatened family farms in places like Iowa, which ranks ninth in beef production by state. Between 2012 and 2017, Iowa lost nearly 1,500 cattle producers — long before any recent changes in the market were felt.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture tracks the price differential between what the beef cattle producer gets paid for the product versus what the processors get paid. In 2016, that spread averaged $21 per hundredweight. This spring, the price difference soared to $279 per hundredweight.
At the root of the problem is that four companies process 80% of cattle. These meatpacking behemoths have the advantage of purchasing cattle from thousands of producers across the country, limiting price negotiating for average farmers.
The USDA and Justice Department have called for greater transparency on the issue of pricing and have begun to investigate the processing industry.
U.S. Sen Chuck Grassley echoed those calls for further investigation and praised a USDA proposal outlining 12 ways to “create additional price discovery, increase marketplace competition, and have a more transparent relationship between the price for live cattle and beef products.”
Grassley deserves credit for championing the cause of cattle producers, and increasing transparency is always a welcome change. However, some of what the USDA calls for comes across as tone-deaf to local producers. One effort — which Grassley has crafted into legislation — would create a requirement that packers purchase at least half their cattle on the cash market, thus limiting the sway of the big four.
But in a report by Iowa Capital Dispatch, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association noted that such a proposal would limit farmers’ access to the marketplace. “Any solution must not restrict an individual producer’s freedom to pursue marketing avenues that they determine best suit their business’ unique needs,” the trade group said in a statement.
The issue of fair and transparent cattle pricing is vital to maintaining Iowa family farms. The impact on consumers became even more apparent during the pandemic, as we have seen disruptions in the food supply chain.
It’s encouraging that Grassley and federal officials are putting this issue under the microscope and demanding greater transparency. But as they seek solutions, there is a critical need to have the voice of the farmer be heard.