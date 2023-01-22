The Iowa Legislature is currently moving a controversial school voucher bill through its chambers that certainly appears designed to strip public funding away from public schools that have been historically underfunded for the past decade.
But no one seems to be able to answer what I believe is a straight-forward question: Where is the evidence showing the “Students First Act” voucher bill will improve student outcomes for all students in Iowa? How will this legislation specifically raise student achievement, especially for students in under-represented groups?
In fact, according to a research overview from the National Coalition for Public Education, “Vouchers do not improve student achievement and, in many states, lead to a decline in achievement. Recent studies of the Louisiana, Indiana and Ohio voucher programs have demonstrated that students who used vouchers experience worse academic outcomes than their peers. In addition, studies of long-standing voucher programs in Milwaukee, Cleveland, and the District of Columbia found that students who received vouchers showed no improvement in reading or math over those not in the program.”
Some legislators, however, seem to ignore these facts related to achievement. They have even rewritten procedural rules to bypass the Legislature’s established committee process and limit opportunities to dive deeper into the issue.
Instead, they say they believe in “choice” and “competition.”
Should parents/guardians have the choice where to send their children to school? Absolutely — and they already do via in-district transfers, district-to-district open enrollment, STO tax credits for those attending private school, homeschooling and more.
But a look at the legislation’s wording indicates that the “choice” is for the private school rather than the parent or student. The bill specifically states it does not authorize any agency to “require a nonpublic school to modify its academic standards for admission or educational program.”
So, the choice is yours — unless a school chooses to deny a student’s admission because that person has specialized learning needs, behavioral challenges or for any other reason. Private schools will maintain the ability to choose which students they accept or deny while receiving taxpayer dollars for students that already attend. That’s not to mention students who attend school in a rural district where no private school option exists. Sorry, you are out of luck too.
The bill apparently also defines “competition” as playing by a completely different set of rules than public schools — even specifically noting that “rules adopted by the department of education … that impose an undue burden on a nonpublic school are invalid.”
As a public school district, we have a publicly elected board, built-in public accountability and transparency measures, required testing, required reporting and the list goes on. If there were truly competition, private schools accepting tax dollars would be held to the same accountability measures in place for public schools.
If these measures have been put in place to ensure success and transparency, private schools should be held to the same standards. If they are in fact a “burden,” perhaps they should be removed for public schools as well.
As a school board member, and a parent with students in both the public and private systems, I urge you to contact your legislators to let them know you oppose the Students First Act, and that before we fund a second education system in the state, we should fully fund the primary one.
Sainci holds a Master of Arts degree in communication from the University of Dubuque with more than six years of leadership experience in local government and 10 years in the private sector. He is a community leader who is involved on multiple boards on a local and state level. In 2017, he became the first African-American man elected to the Dubuque Community School Board.
