The Iowa Legislature is currently moving a controversial school voucher bill through its chambers that certainly appears designed to strip public funding away from public schools that have been historically underfunded for the past decade.

But no one seems to be able to answer what I believe is a straight-forward question: Where is the evidence showing the “Students First Act” voucher bill will improve student outcomes for all students in Iowa? How will this legislation specifically raise student achievement, especially for students in under-represented groups?

Sainci holds a Master of Arts degree in communication from the University of Dubuque with more than six years of leadership experience in local government and 10 years in the private sector. He is a community leader who is involved on multiple boards on a local and state level. In 2017, he became the first African-American man elected to the Dubuque Community School Board.

