Iowans added a word to their vocabulary this month. While weather buffs might have been familiar with the term “derecho,” it became a household word after the Aug. 10 storm blew through Iowa, wreaking havoc on its path.
While the TH coverage area was largely missed by the gale-force winds, it did have an impact on our newsroom.
Over the course of the last 18 months, folks in the TH newsroom have begun assisting with the production of several weekly newspapers owned by Woodward Communications Inc., our parent company. We’re now composing the layout for papers in Mount Vernon, Solon, Marion, Anamosa and several other communities.
Several of WCI’s weekly publications had solid coverage of the Aug. 10 derecho despite their communities getting hit hard, greatly complicating efforts to get out a paper. Mount Vernon, Solon and others lost power for days, so the employees in those offices headed to Dubuque to set up camp in our newsroom and get papers out. Many of those that did have power lost internet access, and many lost cellphone use. Further complicating matters, the printer for many of these papers in Marshalltown was without power, and printing had to be quickly moved to another site.
Having witnessed the round-the-clock efforts of these journalists and the production team, I was taken aback when I began to see social media posts decrying the lack of “media” coverage.
The TH had derecho aftermath photos on its front page for the first two days after the storm, and the first three editions after it hit featured both local and regional stories detailing its impact. That coverage has continued ever since, with the newspaper running follow-up story after follow-up story.
Soon after the storm, I pulled up the Cedar Rapids Gazette’s website and was impressed to see the volumes of content they had already posted. The Gazette recognized its community was in crisis, and quickly moved to make storm aftermath content accessible to all for free. Thegazette.com became a clearinghouse for information, directing readers toward food, water, shelter, assistance and other resources, as well as directing people toward ways to donate or offer other help.
Likewise, KCRG and Iowa Public Radio offered extensive coverage.
When I saw the claims about a lack of media coverage, I poked around a bit. I saw that ABC, NBC and CBS covered the storm the day after. The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post carried stories as well. CNN offered some coverage, too. For all the national media, though, derecho coverage paled in comparison to stories about hurricane Isaias earlier this month, and the two tropical storms advancing across the Caribbean last week.
I suppose that’s where the complaint began. And I know that national media attention is what it sometimes takes to get the attention of Washington and its powerful federal resources. A tweet by KCRG’s Beth Malicki noted that the national media coverage was not like it had been with the flood of 2008. It was a fair concern.
But a strange thing happens on social media: Comments get misunderstood. Before long, there was a whole raft of posts about how no media was covering the derecho. I even got a couple of emails demanding to know why we hadn’t had any coverage. (We had.)
Iowa media had been covering the hell out of that story. It is because of the stories and photos these journalists provided that it did get national attention. The federal help might have been a step slow, but President Trump, Sen. Joni Ernst, Rep. Abby Finkenauer and others have been to Cedar Rapids. The National Guard came in, and federal funding is in the pipeline.
A couple of lessons:
1) When people talk about “the media,” it impacts journalists everywhere. I don’t think that when someone says “the media doesn’t care,” it’s a reference to the editor of the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun who managed to publish an outstanding paper full of storm coverage on Aug. 13, even without power. But a comment like that feels like a slap just the same.
2) When you read something on social media, don’t assume it’s true. The people who complained to me about a lack of media coverage likely get their news from social media, not local newspapers, television stations or even network news.
For our part, our sister publications have continued to cover the storm, reporting on cleanup efforts, damage to key city and county buildings, and tips for readers on how to clean up and properly dispose of debris. And of course, they had fantastic photos.
Some headlines:
Swath of Destruction: Storm causes widespread destruction in Marion. (Marion Times, Aug. 13)
100 miles an hour: Inland hurricane blows through Solon and most of state (Solon Economist, Aug. 13)
Midwest derecho slams Linn County (Linn News-Letter, Aug. 18)
Derecho 2020: Community recovering from storms (Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun, Aug. 20)
National media is a different animal, and I can’t speak to what drives their news coverage. But I was proud of the Iowa media, and the coverage it continues to provide in the face of this devastating natural disaster.