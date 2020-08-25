News in your town

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Ullrich: Gale winds blow in whole new generation

Goldberg: Birtherism makes an unwelcome return in 2020 race

Our opinion: Iowa must address gross mistakes in critical health care data

Thomas: Lawlessness spreads like coronavirus across America

Letter: Mural could have sent more peaceful message

Letter: Looking forward in hopes of change

Kelley: Women's suffrage rights 'hard won and not done'

Letter: Community leaders need our support

Leubsdorf: After convention, 3 main challenges Biden campaign faces

Letter: Montgomery, TH doing the people's work

Letter: Credit goes to TH, Dubuque City Council

Letter: Not in solidarity with new mural

Letter: Think about COVID-19 for 80 seconds

Our opinion: Forgotten burial mounds in Dubuque County deserve attention

Ernst: Contributions from women made us better nation

Letter: Dems must be careful what they wish for

Gilligan: Holding officials accountable a tenet of community journalism

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Biden blew it with VP process

Thomas: Trump correct about mail-in ballots

Ridings: Imagine what life without local newspaper would be like

Letter: Americans must do their part to end pandemic

Page: Protesters? Sorry, they look like thieves to me

Tucker: Harris' critics display incredible ignorance

Collins: At times like these, we need liberal arts education

Our opinion: Iowans deserve better explanation of state positivity rates

Collins: Community health centers improve lives

Leubsdorf: Harris closest thing to consensus choice for Democrats

Our opinion: Dubuque, WD districts wise to delay start of school year

Letter: Support legislation for biking infrastructure

Letter: Remembering what matters

Cyr: Times have changed for candidates, conventions

Letter: Creslanes closing a tremendous loss

Letter: Proud farmer lives well on beef

Hanson: Our annual August debate over bombs

Reeder: False arrest of Black former lawmaker typifies problem

Our opinion: Marshallese need help in form of federal assistance

L.A. Times: Young people can be solution to poll worker shortages

Letter: Health care inequities go back generations

Gilligan: Check out BizTimes.biz, Her magazine websites

Letter: Progressives should be rejected in November