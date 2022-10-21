I read with interest the recent opinion piece “Building a culture of literacy can greatly aid our community” by Nancy Van Milligen. I couldn’t agree more about the importance of a literate public in a democratic society and of developing good reading skills at an early age.
Thus, I was surprised and disappointed to learn a few years ago that Dubuque County was discontinuing its participation in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The program, founded by the legendary country music star, sends a book per month to children from birth to age 5, for free, regardless of the family’s financial circumstance. It’s well known that having reading materials in the home suited for their age helps foster interest in reading and encourages parents to read to their kids.
The Jackson County chapter of the “Dolly” program has sent more than 80,000 books in its 12 years of existence. The local board works hard to seek grants and fundraise to meet the cost of sending nearly 700 books per month to Jackson County kids. I believe this is an example of what Ms. Van Milligen called “boots on the ground work of delivering services that give children a better chance at success.”
I can’t speak to the reasons why Dubuque County chose to discontinue participation in this highly regarded literacy program; doubtless there were valid issues. Perhaps reinstating the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program is one concrete step Dubuque County can take to meet this critical need.
