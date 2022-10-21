I read with interest the recent opinion piece “Building a culture of literacy can greatly aid our community” by Nancy Van Milligen. I couldn’t agree more about the importance of a literate public in a democratic society and of developing good reading skills at an early age.

Thus, I was surprised and disappointed to learn a few years ago that Dubuque County was discontinuing its participation in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The program, founded by the legendary country music star, sends a book per month to children from birth to age 5, for free, regardless of the family’s financial circumstance. It’s well known that having reading materials in the home suited for their age helps foster interest in reading and encourages parents to read to their kids.

