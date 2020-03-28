Donald Trump and I have something in common. Our paternal grandfathers were two of the 675,000 Americans who died from the Spanish Flu in 1918. Donald Trump, it seems, was unaware of this piece of his family history. Speaking at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta on
March 6, he said he had not known that people could die from the flu.
The commonality ends with the deaths of our grandfathers. Following the death of 49-year old Friedrich Trump, his wife and his son (Fred, Jr.) took over their successful family business, which remained successful. I’ve known that my grandfather, William Heinzelman, who was an engineer for the Chicago, Milwaukee & St. Paul Railroad, out of Aberdeen, S.D., died from the Spanish Flu for as long as I could be curious about my grandparents — especially why three of them were absent from my life. Although no other members of my father’s family became infected with the virus, after William’s death his family was nonetheless shattered. Overcome with grief, and stressed by financial pressures, home loss, and the care of three children, my grandmother, Inga, suffered a “nervous breakdown.” She was committed to a county mental asylum where she lived until she died decades later.
My father, Ken, was on his own at 16. He lived in the attic of a neighbor’s house, and never recovered from losing his parents. He experienced episodes of depression throughout his life. His brother, Ludwig, 14, hopped a freight-train to California. I saw him only twice. The youngest, Ruby, 5, was sent to live with relatives. She struggled in life as a victim of domestic violence and single mother.
It wasn’t my parents who told me the whole truth of this shattered family. To explain my grandmother’s absence, they said she had died. An older cousin accidentally spilled the beans to me when I was 15. Long before I could grasp the horrors of what her life must have been like in a county asylum, I felt sad for my grandmother. She never got to meet her grandchildren.
I was 17 when my father died, and it was years after that I asked my mom why they hadn’t told us the truth about his mother. The reason, of course, was the stigma of mental illness. Then I asked how such a shattering could happen to a family. Mom’s answer was short. “Honey, they didn’t have Social Security back then.”
Acknowledging that the loss of the family wage earner can be devastating emotionally and financially, the Social Security Act was signed into law in 1935 by President Roosevelt.
Survivors, such as grandmother Inga, received a lump sum death benefit, which then was around $96. Dependent children under 18 received a monthly benefit. Over the years, Social Security evolved into monthly benefits for widows (and later for widowers).
In 1965, under the Johnson Administration, Social Security survivor’s benefits were expanded to cover children attending college full-time until they reach age 22. Thanks to these programs, my mother and I survived my father’s death without shattering hardships.
The development of the Social Security program demonstrates one way our federal government has been responsive to the needs of the people. Over my lifetime, I’ve witnessed compassionate government intervention at times of financial crises, unemployment, natural and human-made disasters, tragedies, terrorist attacks, and now pandemics. This is what our tax dollars are for — to care for the people.