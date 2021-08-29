For well over 18 months now, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on our world.
Millions of people throughout the world have been sickened and many were left with permanent side effects after contracting the virus. In our own country, over 600,000 people had their lives prematurely cut short by this disease. The toll of physical human suffering and mortality is only a part of what this disease has cost — education of children and young adults was affected, businesses of all types had to close or reduce services and the stress of the health care system is without parallel. The pandemic has exposed areas of weakness like a shortage of caregivers and our societal networks of families, friends, politics and religion have also been challenged by this pandemic.
We have all been affected by this virus whether or not the virus has actually taken up residence in our own bodies or those of our loved ones.
Despite all of the obstacles we’ve overcome during the pandemic, the science and research around the world that have brought us such things as safe air travel, computers, life-saving medications and procedures and advanced farm technology, just to name a few, have remained vibrant and a source of hope.
In a record period of time, and based on a legacy of research and experience with previous public health emergencies such as Ebola, MERS and Anthrax, companies such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were able to test, develop and deliver COVID-19 vaccines that are 95% effective at preventing serious illness or death and hospitalizations — a truly remarkable feat.
Now, it’s time for the rest of us to do our part in ending the pandemic. We are grateful to all who’ve helped bend the curve of initial outbreaks with discipline, social distancing, masking and hand washing. Those things are still equally important, but are not enough to eradicate this virus. Humans must be vaccinated at a high-enough rate, so the virus cannot spread — it really is that simple.
Estimates vary, but most experts agree that if 90% of us were vaccinated, then humans win and the virus goes away. Having 100% vaccination is impossible, because some people cannot be vaccinated, because of allergies or pre-existing medical conditions.
We have been pretty successful with voluntary vaccination in many parts of the country and certain sectors of the population, like those individuals who are 65 and older. The challenge continues to be those under age 65. Many feel they are at low risk of getting seriously ill, even if they are infected with COVID-19.
Our numbers are rising again locally, though not as fast as other areas like Florida, Louisiana and Texas, because we have a higher percentage of our population vaccinated.
We have the tool in place to end this pandemic and not let it linger on and mutate or find new ways to infect us. These vaccines are not perfect, nor will they ever be, but we cannot let the desire for perfection overrule the benefit of these vaccines for the common good.
UnityPoint Health, like many other major health care systems across the nation, has required all employees and medical staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19. We hope the dedication and courage of our employees to do the right thing will lead others in our communities to do the same. The time to end this pandemic is now.