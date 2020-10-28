The recent censorship by social media (Facebook and Twitter) concerning the Joe and Hunter Biden e-mails is a blatant bias favoring the Democratic nominee. But then it has been going on in the media now for decades. With the Hillary Clinton bought Russia hoax, I can understand how some people would be swayed to vote Democrat because of the constant lies and distortions we are pummeled with daily. It is as if many believers were strapped in a chair and forced to watch CNN and MSNBC.
The Bidens’ dealings with China, Russia and the Ukraine need to be looked into by Congress. If the House can try to impeach a President for a phone call, (Abby Finkenauer should be held accountable for her vote) then it should investigate the Bidens’ real e-mail evidence which they have yet to uncover. I imagine there are a lot of readers that have no idea of this matter because of where they get their information. The Bidens’ silence on this matter is deafening.