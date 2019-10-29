As that chill in the air reminds you that winter is just around the corner, and the crush of holiday to-do lists looms large, this might be the perfect time to plan a vacation. I always feel a bit better about life when I have a vacation on the calendar, hanging out there like an oasis as we navigate everyday life.
With that mindset, the community is invited to pull up a chair and think about where in the world you might go next year. For many of us, the most daunting part about travel is the planning — and that we have covered.
You can hear all about the trips we have planned for 2020 — six in total, the most we’ve ever done — at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Diamond Jo Harbor Room. If you’ve never traveled on one of our Premier World Discovery trips, it’s well worth checking out. I like a trip that strikes a balance between hitting the big tourist sites and getting a little view of what the locals like to do. That’s exactly what you get with Premier World Discovery — and they plan everything.
The roster of trips for 2020 includes: Costa Rica Adventure, March 4; California Coast and Yosemite, April 23; Yellowstone and the Wild West, June 19; Cape Cod and the Islands, Aug. 15; Athens and The Greek Islands, Oct. 13; National Parks and Canyons of the Southwest, Nov. 11.
Reserve your spot at our trips preview night by going to TelegraphHerald.com/trips.
BRIDGES AND BARNS AND GREAT PHOTOGRAPHY
Our extraordinary photo editor Dave Kettering has been working on a project for a few months now, capturing local images of barns and bridges around the tri-states. His work will be showcased in a full-color calendar for 2020.
Calendars will be on sale beginning in mid-November for $9.95, and you can get them in the TH lobby or at TelegraphHerald.com/bridges. I think it will make a great gift for hard-to-buy-for parents and grandparents in the area who are sure to recognize and appreciate the scenic shots.
RADIO SHOWCASES FOURTH ESTATE
I got a call last week from Bill Zwack, host of “The Big Broadcast” on KDTH every Sunday night, playing classics from the Golden Age of radio.
Bill got the notion to do a sort of salute to the role of journalism on his broadcast. As he scoured the library of old programming, he found lots of shows with newspaper reporters as characters, newsrooms as settings and other references to the role of the newspaper in a community.
Bill grouped all those shows together and on Sunday, Nov. 3, the Sunday night programming will be on the theme of his salute to newspapers. He’ll kick it off, as usual, with Jack Benny, and he’ll keep in Fibber McGee and Molly and the Great Gildersleeve. But the rest of the show will all be radio programs with a newspaper theme. Sounds like fun to me.
(For you young people, radio programs were like podcasts before those were a thing.)
Listen in beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday on 1370 AM.
KDTH has a rich history of service to the Dubuque community, and we’re proud to have been part of it for nearly six decades. From its inception in May 1941 until 2000, KDTH was owned by the Telegraph Herald’s parent company, Woodward Communications, Inc.
Thanks to Bill for the journalism shout-out.