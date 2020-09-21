It was with great concern that I read the Telegraph Herald article about the removal of the statue at Loras College. “Let the one among you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone.”
One of the things that I value most about my Catholic faith is that no matter which sin I commit, once confessed repentantly to a priest, that sin is forgiven fully, freely, finally and forever. Since we are all sinners (except for Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary), this practice is unique to our Catholic faith.
Now that the statue has been removed for the sin this man committed for owning a slave, now what? Do we know if he had confessed this sin? If confessed, aren’t we to forgive? Jesus forgave St. Paul, even after he had tortured and killed Catholics before his conversion. Shouldn’t all statues across the United States be removed except for Jesus and the Virgin Mary? Are we not to forgive sinners as our faith commands?
Perhaps God is more concerned about our ability to forgive than to be “politically correct.”