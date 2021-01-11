The Presidential Inauguration Committee will host a memorial to remember and honor the lives lost to COVID-19 in cities and towns across the country at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
A Washington, D.C., ceremony will feature lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. It will be the first-ever lighting around the Reflecting Pool to memorialize American lives lost. The inaugural committee is inviting cities and towns around the country to join Washington, D.C., in illuminating buildings and ringing church bells at that time in a national moment of unity and remembrance. You can get involved by encouraging your elected officials to light up city buildings, asking clergy to ring bells or lighting a candle in your window at 4:30 on Jan. 19 to join in the countrywide moment of remembrance.
This is a time where all of us, no matter our political positions, should show recognition to honor all those who have died from the COVID-19 pandemic. This new administration will have a difficult time helping states and citizens in getting the multiple vaccines rolled out.
Let’s start the new year by honoring those who have died and asking others to join us. Go to https://tinyurl.com/y5bw45vc to submit what you are doing.