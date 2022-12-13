RURAL AMERICA — A little about perhaps even less. Lately, well-intentioned people have offered their opinion on what the next chapter of my life should be. For the past couple of years, I have assumed my “next chapter” would be an eight-mile ride to a nearby funeral home. During those years I have completed a number of medical forms and one of the queries is always, “Who can we contact in case of an emergency?”

I’m always tempted to offer up the name of my totally irresponsible cat, Luna, however I doubt medical people would be amused, so I do something even more irresponsible: I write down the name of the aforementioned funeral home, figuring it will save a lot of time and trouble. Those same forms ask me if I’m allergic to anything, and I always write, “banks.” Thus far no one has said anything, likely thinking me a crazy old man. Best to ignore me.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

