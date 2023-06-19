The term Juneteenth is an amalgamation of June and 19th. The holiday, signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021, codifies for the nation a celebration historically celebrated by Black Americans in honor of emancipation won in part as a result of the participation of Black troops in the Civil War effort which culminated in the Emancipation Proclamation and shortly thereafter, the 13th Amendment.
Juneteenth was first celebrated in 1866, a year after slaves in the farthest reaches of the Union learned that they were free in June 1865. Slavery in fact ended Jan. 1, 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, but Texas slaveholders allegedly kept that information secret to continue slavery.
On June 19, 1865, Union Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced General Order No. 3: “The people are informed that in accordance with proclamation from the executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of all personal rights and rights of property, between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them, become that between employer and hired labor …”
The day after the general’s announcement, the Civil War was adjudged, over.
In 1866, the first Juneteenth balls were held to celebrate freedom — freedom that was achieved by Black people themselves inside the constitutional system. Blacks were critical to the Union effort to win the war, signing up in droves to assist the Union war effort to victory.
This was an example, according to Hari Jones, noted curator and historian, of people “acting within the governmental system to free themselves even though they could not vote and they were still slaves.”
According to Jones, government is not effective on its own, it requires the work and direction of the people for it to work effectively. Juneteenth is a commemoration of this recognition of freedom and the work to achieve democracy.
Democracy continued be contested post-emancipation. Most Blacks were forced into “slavery by another name” — see the documentary by this title chronicling sharecropping/debt peonage and of the expansion of the criminal system to conscript Blacks into forced prison labor — and were subject to rampant violence. The Equal Justice Initiative has documented nearly 2,000 lynchings of black men, women and children during the Reconstruction era of 1865 to 1876, and as many as 6,500 racial terror lynchings in America between 1865 and 1950.
Subsequent to the post Reconstruction period, Jim Crow emerged, limiting Black citizenship and social recognition. In places where Blacks flourished under Jim Crow, race rioting emerged to destroy Black advancement. One example, the 1921 Tulsa Massacre, resulted in the burning of ‘‘Black Wall Street.”
Today, Black citizenship remains under threat and our government continues to abide inequality. In his June 7 New York Times op-ed, about the pending Supreme Court decision that will end affirmative action in school admissions, Randall Kennedy does an excellent and succinct job of showing how laws designed over the course of modern history to stimulate Black equality and repair the cumulative losses suffered during slavery and Jim Crow are routinely disregarded.
As such, there remains work to do. Work that today is to benefit not just Blacks, but minorities of all kinds, the poor, the elderly and the youth.
I say we should celebrate Juneteenth to celebrate U.S. government that includes all of the people. Today we urgently need the motivation and encouragement to participate in the challenging continuing work of guiding our government to serve democracy and away from secreting and disregarding Constitutional rights and protections to which we are all entitled.
Jones, formerly of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is an assistant professor and pre-law adviser at Morehouse College in Atlanta. She can be contacted via email at adrienne.jones@morehouse.edu.