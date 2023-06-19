The term Juneteenth is an amalgamation of June and 19th. The holiday, signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021, codifies for the nation a celebration historically celebrated by Black Americans in honor of emancipation won in part as a result of the participation of Black troops in the Civil War effort which culminated in the Emancipation Proclamation and shortly thereafter, the 13th Amendment.

Juneteenth was first celebrated in 1866, a year after slaves in the farthest reaches of the Union learned that they were free in June 1865. Slavery in fact ended Jan. 1, 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, but Texas slaveholders allegedly kept that information secret to continue slavery.

