For many Americans, election fatigue has set in, and we’re ready for it to be over.
We’ve seen all the political TV commercials we can stand, our mailboxes have been stuffed with political ads, we’ve grown weary of the social media rants and debates, and we’re ready to vote.
Or, in the case of many Americans, have already voted.
In Iowa, however, the number of people casting a ballot in advance is down dramatically. According to data from Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, the number of voters in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties who have or could vote absentee — by mail or in person — as of late October had dropped by a combined 43% compared to the same time in 2018. Changes to Iowa voting laws made in the Legislature last year reduced the period when voters could begin to request absentee ballots from 120 days before an election to 70 days, cut the window for county auditors to mail requested ballots or for in-person absentee voting from 29 to 20 days, and moved up the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot by mail from 10 to 15 days before an election. Here’s hoping those changes won’t have a chilling effect on turnout.
Dubuque County voters still can take advantage of early voting on Monday, Nov. 7, at the Historic Old Jail next to the county courthouse, 720 Central Ave. There also is early voting located in the auditor’s office on the fourth floor of the courthouse. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.
If you have an absentee ballot filled out, and you haven’t mailed it yet — don’t. Hand-deliver it to the auditor’s office or the drop box located behind the courthouse. All absentee ballots need to be received by 8 p.m. election night to be counted.
Or show up at your polling place and cast your ballot in person on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
It doesn’t matter how you do it. Just vote.
While federal races that will decide the balance of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate draw the most national media (and social media) attention, there are plenty of interesting races and engaged candidates at the local level as well. Voters’ choices in the so-called “down-ballot” races will go a long way toward shaping the direction of our communities.
At the state level, the choices for legislative seats will help determine how government operates, what programs it offers and how it spends your money.
Closer to home, the people we elect to county offices might have just as much (and perhaps more) impact on your life and your pocketbook as the people we send to Washington, D.C.
Beyond that, there are other people wanting your vote — folks seeking positions on various boards and councils, as well as judges and justices up for retention.
We have previews of area candidates across our three-state, multi-county coverage area, and you can find all those stories and background on candidates at TelegraphHerald.com/news/elections.
If you haven’t done so already through early voting, make the commitment to get to the polls on Tuesday.
