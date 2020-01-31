Sometimes, elected officials make mistakes. Sometimes, they say insensitive things or take actions that have negative consequences.
Such is the case with the Freeport, Ill., school board’s recent decision to remove two memorials honoring former students killed in a shooting last year. The stone memorials were placed at the Freeport High School football stadium in honor of the two alumni who had been standout football players. Board members voted to remove the memorials because the placement of the stones had been done without board approval.
Northwest Illinois lawmakers Andrew Chesney and Brian Stewart both weighed in, calling for the school board to reverse course and reconsider what Chesney called a terrible decision.
As these lawmakers understand, elected officials need to know when to back off — even when proper channels weren’t followed — and see the broader picture of a community honoring two men who lost their lives.
While folks in the Freeport area are unhappy with their school board, they can be proud of the response by northwest Illinois lawmakers.
Even at the top, elected officials don’t always get it.
President Donald Trump last week minimized the traumatic brain injuries American soldiers sustained in Iranian missile strikes. Asked about the wounded, Trump said, “I heard they had headaches. No, I don’t consider them very serious injuries relative to other injuries that I’ve seen. I would say, and I can report, it’s not very serious.”
Iowa’s U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a veteran herself, had a very different take on the news.
Ernst wrote to the Pentagon, demanding more information about the incident and the plan of care to treat the injured soldiers.
In traumatic brain injuries “the physical trauma is real, severe and has long-term effects,” Ernst wrote. “These serious injuries have become prevalent among hundreds of thousands of our service members.”
The Pentagon has acknowledged that the number of U.S. soldiers diagnosed with traumatic brain injury from the incident had risen to 50.
A salute to Ernst for asking questions and demanding answers. It’s our nation’s obligation to ensure the proper care of our men and women in uniform.
The next example of the missteps of elected officials comes from a handful of Iowa lawmakers — including Rep. Anne Osmundson, a Republican from District 56, representing most of Clayton County.
Osmundson was among a group of legislators who introduced HF 2164, a bill that sought to repeal all protections for transgender Iowans and remove them from the Iowa Civil Rights Act entirely.
Transgender rights advocates said such legislation would eliminate protections for transgender Iowans in employment, education, credit practices, housing and public accommodations. As a statement from One Iowa Action noted: “Removing an entire class from a state civil rights statute has never happened in U.S. history.”
Thankfully, it won’t be happening in Iowa, either.
The first step in the process would be assignment to a subcommittee. That didn’t happen. “As Judiciary Chair, I want to assure you that I will not advance this legislation. It WILL NOT receive a sub-committee,” wrote State Rep. Steve Holt in an email to an Iowan.
It’s good to see wiser heads prevail, not allowing the state to move backward in terms of human rights. Iowa lawmakers have many key issues to address this session, such as mental health, education funding, growing workforce, clean water and strengthening infrastructure. A change to the Civil Rights Act isn’t something Iowans are clamoring for.
As Iowa hopes to attract and retain young people, a legislative attempt to rein in civil rights is a poor message to send.
No one expects elected officials to be perfect. Like all of us, they will make mistakes. How they handle the aftermath of a poor decision or statement tends to reveal true character.