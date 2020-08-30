I have lived in a senior community here in Dubuque for the past two years. I am in assisted living. Recently, the administration at our senior community, where we have many folks in their 90s, decided to allow outside visitation. That means relatives and friends can now come and visit residents outside on the patio. They are to keep six feet apart and wear a mask. They are also checked for fever prior to visitation.
That sounds good, doesn’t it? But the problem is that the impulse to hug loved ones is quite strong, and who will stop them? Who will make sure the masks stay on over nose and mouth? Most of us know that COVID-19 has increased in Dubuque County and there are over 60,000 confirmed cases in the state. Just in the past week we had a 24-hour period with 1,552 new cases and 14 deaths. Dubuque County and the state of Iowa have been declared red zones due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.
If one of our residents gets COVID-19 from a visitor (many people with COVID-19 have no symptoms but are highly contagious), other residents are quite likely to catch it. Even though our governor has opened up senior communities to allow visitation, it seems to me that this is quite dangerous to my fellow residents.
If you care about our elders, please, please consider calling or writing in support of closing down visitation until there’s no more COVID-19 in our area. Thank you.