The federal judiciary is in peril.
Article III judges nominated by the president earn lifelong appointments, which means that even if the president is impeached and convicted (highly unlikely) or voted out, his judicial nominees will continue a trend of undermining the Constitution and its protections for the next half century.
No. 45 has seated 163 judges during his time in office: 48 Circuit Court judges (more than any other president in recent history) 113 District Court judges, and two Supremes.
According to the White House Law and Justice Fact Sheet, the administration is dedicated to a “historic restoration of the judiciary,” seating nominees under 50 years old who it claims will “interpret the Constitution as written.”
These nominees will “provide 2,600 years of [cumulative] service.” To date these appointments have politically flipped the 3rd Circuit and tilted majorities on the 2nd and 11th Circuit courts, and eroded the Democratic majority on the 9th Circuit.
When I was growing up, precedents written by the Warren Court (when Earl Warren served as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court) still influenced how the Constitution was interpreted. The Warren Court applied the Bill of Rights to ensure protections for criminal defendants; applied the Reconstruction Amendments to the benefit of women, immigrants and minorities (not just racial); and placed limits on campaign finance to ensure that unions and corporations were required to limit their donations so as not to remove power from the average voter.
I understood these application were to interpret the Constitution as written — to ensure stable government, civil liberties and individual rights.
But Constitutional interpretation has changed since the Warren Court, under Burger, Rehnquist and Roberts.
The Fourth Amendment now allows warrantless “stop and frisks.” Searches done pursuant to illegal warrants are deemed legal if police can show “good faith” that they thought a warrant was legitimate. Today, Miranda warnings need not contain all the information about right to counsel that was once standard; and if suspects want to remain silent they have to tell police they intend to be silent.
In 2010, the Citizens United decision, pursuant to the First Amendment, green lit corporations to donate as much money as they like to political campaigns.
And the misinterpretation problem is “accelerating.” In 2017, 45 officially ended the American Bar Association’s bipartisan work of vetting judicial nominees and instead relies, as Republican presidents have increasingly done since the 1990s, on the Federalist Society to find nominees. The Federalist Society, founded in 1982 by Justice Scalia and Robert Bork, is dedicated to populating the executive branch and judiciary with policy makers and judges willing to eradicate all vestiges of Warren Court jurisprudence and the civil rights gains of the 1960s.
All of the current members of the high court’s conservative majority are members of the Federalist Society.
The Supreme Court was once considered the “least dangerous branch,” void as it is of enforcement power. But the current conservative majority is using its position to shift power from the elected branches of government to the courts, to the detriment of Congress, future presidents and individuals.
For example, in 2013, the conservative majority struck down the Voting Rights Act, ruling that the record approved by Congress didn’t justify the 2006 reauthorization. Recently, majority members have intimated that Congress lacks the ability to delegate power to executive agencies to regulate clean air and sex offender registration. And, according to Justice Sotomayor, the majority today routinely “bails out” the administration, staying appeals it opposes, providing “extraordinary” relief rarely approved by past courts to limit people’s power to challenge laws including the asylum ban.
We need to vote in 2020 not just for president but for the Constitution as we know it.