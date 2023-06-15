Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain has concluded a low-key, largely successful visit to Washington D.C. On June 8, he met at the White House with President Joe Biden, who appropriately referenced the importance of the close Anglo-American partnership.

The leaders agreed on greater cooperation on defense and renewable energy. Sunak did not achieve a desired broader trade agreement, but that is not surprising given the ongoing uncertainty related to Britain’s turbulent withdrawal from the European Union.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War — American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia.” Contact: acyr@carthage.edu