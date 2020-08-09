There are values and principles I share with the traditional GOP.
I believe lower taxes are beneficial, that freedom of speech is our right and also in responsible gun ownership. I believe police ensure our safety and decent officers deserve respect. I also agree with Ashley Hinson, who recently said, “As we’ve seen from the coronavirus pandemic, who our elected leaders are matters.” However, I disagree she should be our congressional representative.
We’re witnessing Republicans’ mismanagement of the pandemic and biggest crisis of our time. The lack of personal protective equipment and testing reveals disrespect for human life. Demanding that schools reopen is negligent and will cause illness and deaths.
A beautiful nurse I know is sick with COVID-19, after caring for untested patients and with inadequate PPE. By disrespecting her and revered experts, while manipulating cases and death data, the virus has spread like a wildfire, with no containment in sight.
Ashley Hinson inexplicably voted for legislation to ensure people couldn’t litigate against businesses and nursing homes, even if people got sick due to their negligence. She’s ripping pages from the President Trump/Governor Reynolds playbook, which has caused death and despair, with no accountability.
I’m voting for Abby Finkenauer, who’s working hard for Iowans. Among addressing the governor about PPE, she’s introduced bipartisan legislation for farmers to get Paycheck Protection Program benefits and backed up workers at processing plants and is making sure Iowans get their economic impact payments. I stand with Iowans and with Abby.