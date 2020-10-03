The radical left no longer hide their hostility to Catholics. The chair of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez, once said that pro-life Americans are not welcome in the Democratic Party. At the Democratic National Convention when the pledge of allegiance was said, two of the caucuses took out the words “under God.”
In 2014, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared that pro-life Americans have no place in New York. Cuomo said in a speech that he’s not interested in “making America great again” because “America never was all that great.”
In 2017 Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., asked nominee for federal judge Amy Coney Barrett: “Do you consider yourself an Orthodox Catholic?”
At this same Senate hearing, then Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., told the Catholic nominee for federal judge, “The dogma lives loudly within you.” She went on to say her Catholic faith was of concern.
Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, objected to a 2019 federal judge nominee because he was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
We are becoming a secular nation. So sad. This is no longer the party of JFK.