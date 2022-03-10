I attended the Feb. 28 Galena (Ill.) City Council meeting when the council approved, 5-2, the rezoning request for the very large planned unit development, a resort project to be called The Parker.
I commend Alderperson Pam Bernstein for her thorough preparation and substantive questions and remarks. I applaud Mayor Renner’s excellent summation before the vote. He stated he did not see a need for the project in the community. Hear, hear!
Galena is a small town of 3,500 citizens and is the second-most-visited area in the state. Estimates vary as to how many tourists visit the Galena area annually, but a million would not be an overstatement.
Galena’s economy is based on tourism; we have excellent lodging, dining and shopping options, most owned and managed by local residents. We offer other first class amenities like our museum, state historical sites and the Galena Center for the Arts.
Does Galena need more visitors, more cars, more commercialism? I don’t think so. It’s already difficult to navigate our town, to enjoy our shops and restaurants, not to mention the challenge of finding parking spots during the tourist season.
One reaches a point of diminishing returns.
My suggestion to our city’s leaders is to channel their energies into attracting more industry such as manufacturers, service and tech companies … businesses that will provide living wages and benefits so that Galena becomes an attractive and viable place for young persons and families.
We already have enough rooms to clean, pools to swab, grapes to stomp and grass to mow.