Described as a “sweeping spending package” and a “massive piece of federal law,” (what federal legislation today isn’t?) the Farm Bill is in the process of renewal, a task undertaken by Congress every five years. The bill had its genesis during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s and, according to FDR’s Agriculture Secretary Henry Wallace, was “a temporary solution to deal with an emergency.”

Now it’s another proof of Ronald Reagan’s assertion that “government programs, once launched, never disappear. A government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth.” Not only are programs unending, administrative bureaucracies always conjure up other “needs,” leading to more programs (and more bureaucrats) requiring more funding.

Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.

