Described as a “sweeping spending package” and a “massive piece of federal law,” (what federal legislation today isn’t?) the Farm Bill is in the process of renewal, a task undertaken by Congress every five years. The bill had its genesis during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s and, according to FDR’s Agriculture Secretary Henry Wallace, was “a temporary solution to deal with an emergency.”
Now it’s another proof of Ronald Reagan’s assertion that “government programs, once launched, never disappear. A government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth.” Not only are programs unending, administrative bureaucracies always conjure up other “needs,” leading to more programs (and more bureaucrats) requiring more funding.
Lobbyists fill their petitions with lamentations of inadequacy such as it “does nothing to increase funding for the program,” “fails to renew mandatory funding,” and “fails to provide the program with permanent funding.” Virtue-signaling advocacy groups decry provisions for “new restrictions that are untested and devastating for low-income families,” while “directing disproportionate resources toward the largest and wealthiest operations.” At the same time, they ignore the crushing effect global farm subsidies have on the world’s poorest people.
Though the above quotations came from farm lobby publications, similar rhetoric infuses every corporate, social advocate and lobbyist’s playbook. You won’t find proponents or recipients of government handouts arguing for anything but their dire necessity and the need for continual funding increases, while extolling how the “common good” is served by every dollar spent.
Farm Bill spending impacts individuals and communities nationwide and perhaps the tri-state area, being in the heart of the farm belt, benefits more than many areas. But the cost-benefit trade-off is anyone’s guess. One might wonder how the farm economy (among other sectors) would work without government intervention — where taxes weren’t laundered through the beltway, where the free market was allowed to operate, and where farmers could decide what’s in their best interests, rather than bureaucrats and politicians.
The primary advantage of most spending accrues to politicians and are electoral — creating dependencies and entitlements while sustaining bureaucracies. Benefits to the “community” are “trickle down” at best. Those who think government should mostly stay out of our lives won’t win friends or influence the increasing number of businesses and individuals who receive taxpayer-funded government patronage.
As the 2023 Farm Bill advances, taxpayers might like to know that, in the Democrats’ boondoggle laughably titled the Inflation Reduction Act, around $40 billion was included for agriculture, forestry and rural development programs — normally funded through regular appropriations. Further, the measure spends nine times what the 2018 Farm Bill spent for four working land programs and extends authorization for those programs through 2031, while, since 2017, another $60 billion in ad-hoc disaster assistance was spent outside the farm bill to supplement other related programs.
Will these additional dole-outs be factored in? Not likely. Certainly, farmers are not the problem. Obviously, agricultural production, soil conservation and related industries are important. The Farm Bill is merely one part of the federal octopus that’s enveloping (and dictating) every facet of American life.
The solution that never solves anything is always “more.” There will never be enough money to do what the planners plan. The free market, private property, and estate protection are better solutions for farmers — and for consumers.
Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.
